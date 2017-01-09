You are here: Home

Sex-change guide for kids riles Brits

January 9, 2017

Can I Tell You About Gender Diversity?, which will be introduced at some British primary schools, is — surprise! — causing controversy, writes Ian Miles Cheong on Heat Street.

Some are saying “no” to the book, which will be distributed by a government-funded organization, Educate and Celebrate, for use in primary schools.

Written by CJ Atkinson, a self-described “trans advocate,” the book aims to teach children as young as seven about gender identity and is told from the point of view of a child unhappy with their gender.

Kit, who’s 12, explains:

“When I was born, the doctors told my mum and dad that they had a baby girl, and so for the first few years of my life that’s how my parents raised me. This is called being assigned female at birth. I wasn’t ever very happy that way.”

Kit takes puberty-blocking drugs, wears boys’ clothes, becomes “he” and discusses sex-change surgery. “His friends include a genderfluid student who goes by ‘they’ and another who uses the ‘xe’ pronoun,” writes Cheong.

‘If you want a great gay novel, write it’

January 9, 2017

More than 50 years ago, a Tulsa high school student wrote a novel about the conflict between “greasers” and rich kids. S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders became a young adult classic. It was made into a movie in 1983.

Hinton wrote other young-adult novels featuring working-class Oklahomans in the ’60s and ’70s.

Now the author is under fire for not including openly gay and black characters, reports Heat Street.

Some readers think two of her Outsiders‘ characters are gay. Hinton says they’re not.

“Want a great gay novel,” she tweeted. “Write it.”

She added: “I am a heterosexual writer writing about heterosexual characters. Being attacked for being heterosexual.”

How am I supposed to know what a gay character goes through? Not writing about the black experience either. I can’t know that!

If she did feature gay or black characters, wouldn’t she be guilty of cultural appropriation?

PC bans kids’ books: Slave chefs must go

January 9, 2017

If the main character of your children’s book is a slave, watch out, warns Meghan Cox Durdon in the Wall Street Journal. It’s hard to satisfy the PC police.

A Birthday Cake for George Washington was criticized “for an excessively jolly portrayal of enslaved people,” writes Durdon.

“The picture book valorized Hercules, Washington’s chef, who is regarded as America’s first celebrity cook and who, in the story, dazzles his daughter by confecting a cake without sugar.”

The author is Ramin Ganeshram, a woman of Iranian-Trinidadian descent, and the illustrator and editor are African-American. That didn’t help. Scholastic pulled the book after weeks of criticism.

A 2015 picture book with an enslaved chef, A Fine Dessert, was called “degrading” because it showed a mother and daughter, slaves on a South Carolina plantation in 1810, enjoying making “blackberry fool.”

“In some images, the daughter is smiling,” notes the New York Times.

Critics especially disliked a scene in which the black cooks hide in a closet to “lick the bowl clean” after serving the white family. (You’d think this would imply that being a slave is not all fun in the kitchen. )

Author Emily Jenkins, who is white, apologized in an online statement on Reading While White. “I have come to understand that my book, while intended to be inclusive and truthful and hopeful, is racially insensitive,” she said. She pledged to donate her writing fee to the campaign We Need Diverse Books.

 If I were writing children’s books, I’d eliminate all slave characters, unless they’re escaping on the Underground Railroad. It’s not OK if they’re successful masters of a craft. It’s not OK if they’re humiliated. What’s left?

Video trike for toddlers: More screen time!

January 8, 2017

Image result for think learn smart cycle

Fisher-Price’s new Think & Learn Smart Cycle is designed for screen-addicted toddlers, reports the New York Post.

The $150 kiddie exercycle works with various apps on Apple TV, Android TV and more.

The pitch to parents is that pedaling in front of a screen is educational, writes Susan L.M. Goldberg on PJ Media.

Youngsters who otherwise might be tiny couch potatoes can burn calories — and may even learn a thing or two — thanks to an app included with the bike that incorporates subjects like reading, math, science and social studies.

 . . . But anyone who has watched their child with an electronic toy knows how quickly they’re able to pick up on simple button-smashing sequencing without ever really processing what they hear when the button is smacked.

Preschool children spend 19 hours a week watching TV or videos, according to a Fisher-Price survey. That amounts to 21 percent of their play time.

From the age of two to five, kids should spend no more than a hour a day consuming “digital media,” recommends the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Maybe toddlers need a $20 trike they can pedal outside?

Warning to theology students: Jesus is crucified

January 7, 2017

University of Glasgow theology students receive trigger warnings before studying the crucifixion of Jesus, reports the Daily Mail. Those who believe they’ll be upset by seeing images of crucifixion can skip the lesson.

Take away the takeaway

January 7, 2017

Diana Senechal criticizes our cultural emphasis on takeaways, “the surety squeezed from things unsure,” in a TEDx talk.

Teachers must teach lessons with takeaways that will fit on a poster, she says. Bound to standards-linked objectives and student-centered teaching, they design vapid lessons.

For example, students might read Polonius’ advice to his son: “To thine own self be true, and it must follow, as the night the day, thou canst not then be false to any man.”

They spend days evaluating the usefulness of bits of advice, writing a rubric to evaluate advice, reading a non-fiction article (Common Core!) on giving advice, and, finally, creating an advice manual with a quote from Shakespeare and a quote from the non-fiction article. In five days, they never discuss the context of Polonius’ speech, says Senechal.

It sounds agonizingly boring, doesn’t it?

The author of Republic of Noise: The Loss of Solitude in Schools and Culture, Senechal created and taught the philosophy program at Columbia Secondary School in New York City. She’s working on a new book, Take Away The Takeaway.

U.S. schools get a slacker’s C

January 6, 2017

U.S. schools have a C average on Education Week‘s Quality Counts Report Card. There’s little change from last year in most categories.

Check out your state’s grade on the interactive map. (B’s are in blue, C’s in brown and D’s in orange.)

Massachusetts leads the nation once again with a B and a score of 86.5. New Jersey (85.6) is close behind, followed by Vermont (83.8), New Hampshire (83.4), Maryland (82.8), and Connecticut (82.7).

Nevada, which earned a D and a 65 score, did the worst. Other D states are Mississippi (65.8) and New Mexico (66.3).

Thirty-four states earned grades ranging from C- to C+.

My home states, California, earns a D+ for K-12 achievement, but boosts that to a C- with C grades in “chances for success” and B’s in “equity.” (If all schools are lousy, I guess they’re equitable.)

Here are highlights.

DeVos: Mainstream or monster?

January 5, 2017

Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump’s nominee for Education secretary, is a “pretty mainstream pick – though usual suspects on right & left of course are already going bonkers,” tweeted Andrew Rotherham. On Eduwonk, he added that DeVos is “within the mainstream of Republican thought on education.”

She’s not the elitist, racist, fundamentalist, public education-hating monster that opponents claim, writes Tyler O’Neill in PJ Media. She doesn’t hate public education or oppose all regulation of charter schools.

She doesn’t want to bring back “child labor.” (A staffer at a DeVos-funded institute argued for teens working “a few hours a week.”)

The challenge for DeVos is to “avoid the Beltway education trap,” Column write Jim Stergios and Charles Chieppo of the Boston-based Pioneer Institute in USA Today.

Only 10 percent of K-12 spending comes from the federal government, they write, yet education secretaries always want to run the whole show.

DeVos “isn’t an educator or an education leader,” writes Stephen Henderson of the Detroit Free Press, also on USA Today. “She’s not an expert in pedagogy or curriculum or school governance. In fact, she has no relevant credentials or experience for a job setting standards and guiding dollars for the nation’s public schools.”

I’m bothered by DeVos’ lack of experience with traditional public schools: She attended private schools and sent her children to private schools. She’s an education advocate — Henderson says “lobbyist” — but not an educator.

That’s surprisingly common: Of 10 Education secretaries, only three — Bell, Paige and — were former K-12 teachers.

Betsy DeVos is a Jeb Bush ally, reports Politico, which calls her appointment his “consolation prize.”

Cuomo plans ‘free college’ for most in NY

January 4, 2017

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to offer free tuition at state universities to students from families earning up to $125,00 a year, reports the New York Times. Community colleges also would be tuition free.

The “Excelsior Scholarship” would cover any tuition payments not already covered by existing state and federal grants. The estimated cost is $163 million, though that’s a very fuzzy estimate, on top of $1 billion now offered in state tuition aid.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his free-college proposal with failed Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders at his side.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his free-college proposal with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at his side. Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP

Yes, Cuomo is being mentioned as a possible Democratic presidential candidate in 2020. He invited Bernie Sanders, who ran on the “free college” idea, to his press conference.

State colleges shouldn’t be free, writes Reason‘s Nick Gillespie a SUNY-Buffalo grad.

Cuomo’s plan, billed as helping “the middle class,” covers students from families earning more than double the median income in New York, writes Gillespie. “If you’re in a household making $124,000 a year, you’re in the top 16 percent of households.”

The sons and daughters of more-educated, more-remunerated folks are more likely to go to college in the first place and a lot more likely to graduate in four or six years.

. . . it would be far better to narrow the focus of the program to, say, students coming from the bottom 20 percent of households by income and giving them the sorts of support (intellectual and social) that might help them make it all the way through. As it stands, only about 20 percent of students from the bottom fifth of households have a college degree by age 24. That’s the same rate as in 1970. (And of course, educational reform should start at the K-12 level first and foremost, by making charter schools and vouchers more widely available to the students who would gain the most from them.)

He also argues that all college students should have “skin in the game.”

A college diploma raises average lifetime earnings by between $250,000 and $1 million (depending on many factors and assumptions) and it makes sense to ask the person who will cash that premium to pay for at least some part of it, doesn’t it?

If that dissuades the not-very-motivated from going to college, it’s “a good thing,” concludes Gillespie.

State colleges and universities already are tuition-free for low-income New Yorkers, writes Robert Kelchen.

Therefore, the benefits of the program would go to two groups of students. The first group is fairly obvious: middle-income and upper-middle-income families. In New York, $125,000 falls at roughly the 80th percentile of family income—an income level where families may not be able to pay tuition without borrowing, but college enrollment rates are quite high. The second group consists of lower-income students who are induced to enroll by the clear message of free tuition, even though they would have received free tuition without the program. Tennessee’s enrollment boost suggests this group is far from trivial in size.

Students still will need to borrow to cover living expenses, writes Kelchen. “Tuition and fees are less than half of the total cost of attendance at four-year colleges and an even smaller fraction at community colleges.”

NYT gets it wrong on economists and vouchers

January 3, 2017

Free Market For Education: Economists Generally Don’t Buy It, claims Susan Dynarski, a University of Michigan education professor, in the Dec. 30 New York Times.

“Only a third of economists on the (University of) Chicago panel agreed that students would be better off if they all had access to vouchers to use at any private (or public) school of their choice,” she writes. “While economists are trained about the value of free markets, they are also trained to spot when markets can’t work alone and government intervention is required.”

Slate Star Codex’s Scott Alexander looked at the source, UC’s Initiative on Global Markets: Economic experts who have an opinion, support vouchers by a nearly two to one margin.

Check out the chart: 36 percent of economists agree vouchers would improve education, 19 percent disagree and 37 percent are uncertain. Weighted by the economists’ confidence, 41 percent back vouchers and 23 percent do not, while 35 percent are uncertain.

IGM redid the survey a year later in response to complaints that the question implied all students would benefit from vouchers, Alexander notes in a follow-up post. The new study asked whether vouchers would make most students better off.

With the new phrasing, 44 percent of economists backed vouchers, while only 5 percent disagreed. Weighted by confidence, half said vouchers would improve things; only 6 percent disagreed. Once again, many were uncertain.

I think this is very misleading reporting.

