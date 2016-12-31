From Dave Barry’s 2016 Year in Review: “The New York Times and Washington Post, seeking to improve their understanding of pro-Trump America, partner with TV network news divisions to create ‘Operation Outreach,’ in which teams of reporters will travel to non-coastal regions carrying rucksacks full of chewing tobacco and moon pies, which they will trade with the natives in return for colorful quotes about their political views, religious beliefs, sex practices involving livestock, etc.”
WA charters face new challenge in 2017
2017 will be a critical year for Washington state charter schools, which face the second year of a constitutional battle over school choice, reports Kate Stringer in The 74.
Voters approved charters in 2012, but the state’s first nine schools were ruled illegal by the Washington Supreme Court in 2015, “saved by state lawmakers in 2016 and now jeopardized again by a second lawsuit.”
“What we are after is the public oversight of the money being used for educational purposes,” said Ann Murphy, president of the League of Women Voters of Washington, one of the groups that successfully challenged the schools the first time and is making many of the same arguments again about how charters are run.
Parent Shirline Wilson, whose son Miles attends Rainier Prep in Seattle, calls the latest litigation “nothing more than a threat and a political ploy” obscuring the real issue: her right to choose the best school for her son.
“Shouldn’t I as a private citizen be able to say, ‘Enough, I’m done. I need to find something more and something better, and my child is worth it’?” she said.
A ruling is expected in late 2017 or early 2018.
Bad words in good books
What do we do about bad words in good books? asks Stephanie Cohen on Acculturated.
Author Dan Gutman, known for his My Weird School series and a baseball time travel series, responded on Facebook to parent asking whether it was appropriate to use “the n-word” in children’s books. The parent’s 10-year old son is reading Gutman’s book, Jackie & Me, about ballplayer Jackie Robinson, who integrated the Major Leagues.
In other books, Gutman has used symbols instead of curse words, the parents wrote. Why not here to replace a racial slur?
Gutman replied that he’d struggled with the question when he wrote the book 18 years ago. He decided that leaving it out would not describe accurately what Robinson went through in 1947. “I haven’t regretted my decision,” Gutman wrote. “Thousands of kids have learned about race relations and the civil rights movement by reading Jackie & Me.”
Five years ago, a publisher released a “less hurtful, less controversial” version of Huckleberry Finn that refers to Slave Jim and Indian (rather than Injun) Joe. It’s meant to be more acceptable in classrooms.
These are “teachable moments” for parents, writes Cohen.
When I read The Adventures of Tom Sawyer with my three oldest children, I . . . told the kids that the next word was a very bad word . . . Reading the word, of course, prompted questions about when the word was used, who used it, why they used it, and whether anyone would still use it today.
Parents should not “shield our children from hearing evil or seeing the wrongs of the past,” writes Cohen. “Our job as parents is to teach them how to be righteous people in their own moment of history and how to prepare to teach righteousness to their own children.”
The New York Times reports on a new series of kiddie classics known as KinderGuides that aim “to make challenging adult literary classics accessible to very young readers.”
Alice Hemmer’s favorite part of Jack Kerouac’s novel “On the Road” doesn’t involve the drug-addled cross-country road trips, encounters with prostitutes in Mexico or wild parties in Manhattan. Alice, who is 5 and lives in a Chicago suburb, likes the part when Sal Paradise eats ice cream and apple pie whenever he feels hungry.
Soon to come is a kiddie version of To Kill a Mockingbird “minus the rape charges, Ku Klux Klan rallies and racial slurs.”
What’s the point?
Jews play Santa for families in need
Michael Oshan and Susan Meyers, who helped start the Congregation of Emeth’s annual Christmas meal service, played Santa Claus and elf at St. Joseph’s Family Center in Gilroy, California on Christmas Day. Photo: Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group
At St. Joseph’s Family Center in Gilroy, California, the annual Christmas meal for the needy “kicked off with a Jewish blessing and ended with a visit from Santa,” writes Marisa Kendall in the San Jose Mercury News.
Twenty-five years ago, members of the nearby Congregation of Emeth synagogue offered to take over the free meal and gift giving so church workers could celebrate Christmas with their families.They’ve been doing it ever since.
Two of the original synagogue volunteers, Michael Oshan and wife Susan Meyers, were there, dressed as Santa and his elf, to hand out wrapped presents and warm coats and sweaters to adults.
“It’s become such a part of our culture that this is a big thing we look forward to every year,” said Emeth member Denise Wyl, also in elf costume.
About 150 people ate turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie and “on tables covered in red and green paper in the glow of a brightly illuminated Christmas tree,” writes Kendall.
Volunteers cooked and served 18 turkeys.
Snowflake: Don’t compare me to a fragile student
A Billings, Montana snowflake “is speaking out after learning that snowflakes are being used to describe overprotected college students who are easily distressed by ideas that do not align with their worldview,” sources told The Babylon Bee.
(Snowflakes) don’t demand safe spaces from kids’ scalding hot tongues. We don’t ask for trigger warnings every time a dog starts sniffing around. Enough is enough.”
The term Generation Snowflake “is an insult to snowflakes everywhere,” the flake concluded.
It sounds like cultural appropriation to me!
Merry Christmas!
Principal: ‘Bah, humbug’ to ‘Christmas Carol’
Fifth-graders didn’t put on A Christmas Carol this year at Centerville Elementary in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Why ditch a decades-long tradition?
Parents told WHTM that someone had complained about Tiny Tim’s big line: “God bless us, every one.”
Not true, wrote Principal Tom Kramer on the school’s website. “Producing and performing a play is not part of the written curriculum for fifth grade,” and “preparations had evolved to take 15 to 20 hours of instructional (educational) time to produce this play,” he wrote.
Fifth-grade teachers feared Centerville students might not be as prepared for sixth grade as children at other schools, according to the principal.
“In addition to focusing on high quality instruction,” Kramer concluded “our decision is rooted in the desire to be respectful of the many cultural and religious backgrounds represented by the students attending Centerville Elementary.”
So, they can’t find a way to make performing a classic story an educational experience. “Bah,” as Scrooge might put it. “Humbug.”
