U.S. schools get a slacker’s C

U.S. schools have a C average on Education Week‘s Quality Counts Report Card. There’s little change from last year in most categories.

Check out your state’s grade on the interactive map. (B’s are in blue, C’s in brown and D’s in orange.)

Massachusetts leads the nation once again with a B and a score of 86.5. New Jersey (85.6) is close behind, followed by Vermont (83.8), New Hampshire (83.4), Maryland (82.8), and Connecticut (82.7).

Nevada, which earned a D and a 65 score, did the worst. Other D states are Mississippi (65.8) and New Mexico (66.3).

Thirty-four states earned grades ranging from C- to C+.

My home states, California, earns a D+ for K-12 achievement, but boosts that to a C- with C grades in “chances for success” and B’s in “equity.” (If all schools are lousy, I guess they’re equitable.)

