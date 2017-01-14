You are here: Home / Education / Teachers like snow days too

Teachers like snow days too

January 14, 2017 by Leave a Comment

In a paean to snow days, Mary Morris, who teaches at Rush Strong School in Strawberry Plains, Tenn., turns Adele’s “Hello” into “Snow.”

Technology is turning snow days into virtual school days in some districts, reports CNN.

