Teachers like snow days too

In a paean to snow days, Mary Morris, who teaches at Rush Strong School in Strawberry Plains, Tenn., turns Adele’s “Hello” into “Snow.”
Technology is turning snow days into virtual school days in some districts, reports CNN.
In a paean to snow days, Mary Morris, who teaches at Rush Strong School in Strawberry Plains, Tenn., turns Adele’s “Hello” into “Snow.”
Technology is turning snow days into virtual school days in some districts, reports CNN.
Copyright © 2017 · Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Speak Your Mind