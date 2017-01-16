Staffer fired for correcting a kid’s spelling

A student, “Nathan,” tweeted “Close school tammarow PLEASE” to Frederick County (Maryland) Public Schools.
Katie Nash, the district’s social media director, replied “but then how would you learn to spell ‘tomorrow’? :)”, reports the Frederick News-Post.
The exchange was retweeted. District officials told Nash to stop tweeting. Then they fired her.
After only a few months on the job, she said, “I sort of would have expected that there would have been some counseling or some suggestions on how to improve.”
“Nathan,” who’d exchanged other tweets with Nash before she was shut down, told the News-Post he wasn’t offended.
S-t-u-p-i-d.
Via Reason.
Comments
“Nathan” might be a very intelligent and capable young man who doesn’t spell well. Chicky was overly snarky but I don’t know that she should have lost her job over this.
Reminds of 1990, when my daughter’s first grade teacher regularly used to make spelling and grammar errors in materials given to the students or the parents and I used to bring the errors to her attention. The school administration criticized me for doing this rather than addressing the need to have the students taught by a competent teacher. Kill the messenger.