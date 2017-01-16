Staffer fired for correcting a kid’s spelling

by

A student, “Nathan,” tweeted “Close school tammarow PLEASE” to Frederick County (Maryland) Public Schools.

Katie Nash, the district’s social media director, replied “but then how would you learn to spell ‘tomorrow’? :)”, reports the Frederick News-Post.

How do you spell “stupid?”

The exchange was retweeted. District officials told Nash to stop tweeting. Then they fired her.

After only a few months on the job, she said, “I sort of would have expected that there would have been some counseling or some suggestions on how to improve.”

“Nathan,” who’d exchanged other tweets with Nash before she was shut down, told the News-Post he wasn’t offended.

S-t-u-p-i-d.

Via Reason.