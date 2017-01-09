Sex-change guide for kids riles Brits

by

Can I Tell You About Gender Diversity?, which will be introduced at some British primary schools, is — surprise! — causing controversy, writes Ian Miles Cheong on Heat Street.

Some are saying “no” to the book, which will be distributed by a government-funded organization, Educate and Celebrate, for use in primary schools.

Written by CJ Atkinson, a self-described “trans advocate,” the book aims to teach children as young as seven about gender identity and is told from the point of view of a child unhappy with their gender.

Kit, who’s 12, explains:

“When I was born, the doctors told my mum and dad that they had a baby girl, and so for the first few years of my life that’s how my parents raised me. This is called being assigned female at birth. I wasn’t ever very happy that way.”

Kit takes puberty-blocking drugs, wears boys’ clothes, becomes “he” and discusses sex-change surgery. “His friends include a genderfluid student who goes by ‘they’ and another who uses the ‘xe’ pronoun,” writes Cheong.