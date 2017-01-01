New words from Brexit to YouTuber

by



Beyonce’s Formation refers to a Bama or southerner, helping the phrase qualify for the OED.

Some 500 new words, phrases and senses have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary , including glam-ma, (glamorous grandma) YouTuber and upstander (one who stands up for something).

Brexit‘s rise is described by senior editor Craig Leyland, while Katherine Connor Martin, head of U.S. Dictionaries, explains the origins of Bama and shaka, both new to the OED.

Here are the new words and new definitions for the last quarter of 2016. “Defaunation” is new to me. I also see “gobsmacking” on the list.