DeVos: Mainstream or monster?

Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump’s nominee for Education secretary, is a “pretty mainstream pick – though usual suspects on right & left of course are already going bonkers,” tweeted Andrew Rotherham. On Eduwonk, he added that DeVos is “within the mainstream of Republican thought on education.”
She’s not the elitist, racist, fundamentalist, public education-hating monster that opponents claim, writes Tyler O’Neill in PJ Media. She doesn’t hate public education or oppose all regulation of charter schools.
She doesn’t want to bring back “child labor.” (A staffer at a DeVos-funded institute argued for teens working “a few hours a week.”)
The challenge for DeVos is to “avoid the Beltway education trap,” Column write Jim Stergios and Charles Chieppo of the Boston-based Pioneer Institute in USA Today.
Only 10 percent of K-12 spending comes from the federal government, they write, yet education secretaries always want to run the whole show.
DeVos “isn’t an educator or an education leader,” writes Stephen Henderson of the Detroit Free Press, also on USA Today. “She’s not an expert in pedagogy or curriculum or school governance. In fact, she has no relevant credentials or experience for a job setting standards and guiding dollars for the nation’s public schools.”
I’m bothered by DeVos’ lack of experience with traditional public schools: She attended private schools and sent her children to private schools. She’s an education advocate — Henderson says “lobbyist” — but not an educator.
That’s surprisingly common: Of 10 Education secretaries, only three — Bell, Paige and — were former K-12 teachers.
Comments
Betsy DeVos is probably literally Hitler with respect to education. Everyone else gets a turn being Hitler, why not her?
🙂
More seriously, it would be amusing to see her suggest shutting down the federal Department of Education. Each state has its own, so it isn’t like there wouldn’t be anyone in charge. And running 10% of education spending through Washington, D.C. doesn’t seem like an obviously good way to allocate funds.
But she won’t. We’ll probably get another federal program to replace “Goals 2000”, “No Child Left Behind”, “Race to the Top” and whatever else we have tried without bothering to run small scale tests and then ramp up slowly. Huge change every eight years seems like an excellent way to fail very expensively, but that’s what we’ve been doing for decades and I don’t see much consensus to stop. Why not let Betsy waste the $100B or whatever the education department spends? It isn’t like the other folks wasting the money have a great track record…