To fix the teacher shortage, rethink the job

Teachers of Tomorrow looks at the teacher shortage, which is especially acute in special education, math and science. Experts offer advice for recruiting and retaining more teachers.
Jaime Casap, Google’s chief education evangelist, calls for giving teachers room to experiment, as well as more money.
“Rethink how the job is done, so that teachers spend less time on low-value things they do poorly (making copies, passing paper, watching students use tablets) and more on high-value instruction (mentoring, coaching, small group facilitation), suggests AEI’s Rick Hess.
Teachers care more about working conditions, such as “supportive principals and a safe and stimulating environment,” than salary, writes Richard Kahlenberg of the Century Foundation. Improving working conditions would reduce teacher turnover.
Fordham’s Richard Pondiscio also wants to rethink the job by giving teachers a sound curriculum and “first-rate instructional materials,” so they can focus on “teaching, examining student work, developing relationships with kids and parents.”
Comments
We use schools as daycare, too, not just instruction. It makes sense to have personnel dedicated to teaching (called “teachers”) and babysitters (called something else that doesn’t offend anyone). Expecting college-educated people to act as babysitters is a sure way of keeping them out of the profession.
Just how large a departure from the current institutional/legal environment may we imagine in this discussion? In descending order:
5. Free the education industry entirely from State (government, generally) interference: repeal compulsory attendance laws, minimum wage laws, and child labor laws. Abolish State operation of schools and tax subsidization of schools.
4. Create a tax-subsidized competitive market in education services with tuition vouchers or education savings accounts and subsidized homeschooling. Allow students to take an exit exam (the GED will do) at any age and apply the taxpayers’ age 6-18 education subsidy toward post-secondary tuition or toward a wage subsidy ($12,000/(240×8)=$6/25/hr.) at any qualified private-sector employer.
3. Free government schools from State-mandated teacher credential requirements.
2. Enact as an alternative path to teacher certification a two-year apprenticeship program where Principals could hire as in-house substitutes, teachers’ aides, and Department gofers college grads with relevant non-Education degrees.
1. Admit defeat and accept that the NEA/AFT/AFSCME cartel owns your kids and the taxpayers’ $700+ billion/year K-PhD education subsidy.
College of Education credits should count AGAINST applicants for teaching positions.
Perhaps the benchmark model should be to see teachers as “special forces” with pacification skills: occupying soldiers working with local citizens. The Ed powers-that-be need to provide me the “minimum” set of tools that give teachers the ability to respond positively to the students. The teachers are field agents. Generals aren’t in the field and they don’t pester field agents with excessive paperwork during the mission. Professional Development isn’t just for training, but debriefing.
Most of those “experts” on that site are complete idiots. Nearly all are looking only at the demand side of the equation and completely ignoring the supply side.
Sure, there may be 100k+ teacher openings this year, but there are roughly twice as many people graduating with teaching credentials in one year.
http://www.caldercenter.org/sites/default/files/Missing%20Elements%20in%20the%20Disucssion%20of%20Teacher%20Shortages%20PDF.pdf