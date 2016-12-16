Spending more (probably) improves education

There’s new evidence in the old does-money-matter debate, write Kevin Carey and Elizabeth A. Harris in the New York Times. It suggests that spending more in low-income districts improves achievement and long-term outcomes.
Test scores rose more in states that increased funding to poorer districts, according to a study by Berkeley and Northwestern economists. “The changes bought at least twice as much achievement per dollar as a well-known experiment that decreased class sizes in the early grades,” write Carey and Harris.
Another paper, published in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, “found that for poor children, a 10 percent increase in per-pupil spending each year of elementary and secondary school was associated with wages that were nearly 10 percent higher, a drop in the incidence of adult poverty and roughly six additional months of schooling.”
“The notion that spending doesn’t matter is just not true,” (C. Kirabo) Jackson said. “We found that exposure to higher levels of public K-12 spending when you’re in school has a pretty large beneficial effect on the adult outcomes of kids, and that those effects are much more pronounced for children from low-income families.”
A series of education equity lawsuits have forced states to send more money to low-income districts, write Carey and Harris. This fall, a Connecticut judge “ordered the state to revamp nearly every facet of its education policies, from graduation requirements to special education, along with its school funding.”
For many years, research on the relationship between spending and student learning has been surprisingly inconclusive. Many other factors, including student poverty, parental education and the way schools are organized, contribute to educational results.
“How money is spent is equally important,” said Jennifer Alexander, chief executive of the Connecticut Coalition for Achievement Now. “I don’t think we have enough information about that from these studies.”
Tough to draw a conclusion. Other than a difference in per-pupil expenditure, what are the differences between the subject districts?
If the districts are not identical or very, very close, very close, we have the question of whether some other difference made the difference.
Am I missing something?
I can’t believe this is a published paper.
For example, Massachusetts scores went way up. The 1993 Education Reform Act here offered a deal – “reform” (standards, high-stakes test, charters) in exchange for money. Nobody disputes this was the deal.
So the paper assumes that the gains come from the spending, instead of from the reform! It doesn’t even examine that assumption….
The states that “spent more” also tried a variety of reforms to improve schools. The researchers argue that they studied enough states to justify focusing on the change in funding, not on the other reforms.
Do you know if they address the Kansas City, Missouri experiment from the mid-1980s through the mid-1990s?
AFAIK, the the big infusion of funds into NJ’s Abbot districts has not resulted in any significant academic gains. The combination of lower IQ, higher testosterone, lower impulse control and a strong familial and community disdain for (often an explicit rejection of) academic achievement is very hard to overcome. Leading horses to water ..,.
