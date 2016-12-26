Snowflake: Don’t compare me to a fragile student 

by



A Billings, Montana snowflake “is speaking out after learning that snowflakes are being used to describe overprotected college students who are easily distressed by ideas that do not align with their worldview,” sources told The Babylon Bee.

(Snowflakes) don’t demand safe spaces from kids’ scalding hot tongues. We don’t ask for trigger warnings every time a dog starts sniffing around. Enough is enough.”

The term Generation Snowflake “is an insult to snowflakes everywhere,” the flake concluded.

It sounds like cultural appropriation to me!