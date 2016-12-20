If families fail, what can schools do?

Who’s your daddy? asks Ian Rowe, a Fordham fellow, who leads two charter schools in the South Bronx. That’s the message on two mobile DNA testing labs that roam the neighborhood.
Education reformers believe that “a child born or raised in a low-income neighborhood should not be destined for a life of poverty,” writes Rowe. “But what happens when poverty is intertwined with widespread fatherlessness and family disintegration?”
Perhaps it is time to confess, somewhat reluctantly, that even the most high-performing schools are necessary but insufficient to overcome the challenges children face when they live in low-income communities in which family instability is the norm.
Poverty isn’t new, he writes. “In 1960, fewer than 5 percent of all births in the US were out of wedlock; today it’s more than 40 percent.”
Schools should teach children that their life decisions, such as finishing school, getting a job and marrying before having children, will affect their adult success, Rowe writes.
For children born into poor, single-parent families, preschool starts too late, concludes a paper by economist James Heckman and colleagues. Two 1970s’ experiments, which provided full-time care from cradle (eight weeks of age) to kindergarten, provided lasting benefits, they conclude.
Government-funded preschool has failed to deliver on promises of massive social benefits, counters Joy Pullman in The Federalist.
Now Heckman says it must “start at birth” to affect language development.
Advantaged children hear millions more words by the age of five than disadvantaged children, Heckman told NPR. The way to close the gap is “reading to the child, by encouraging the child.”
That’s what parents — especially married parents — do, writes Pullman. Yet, “two in five children” are “born into a kind of home that social scientists on both the Left and Right unanimously agree sets them up to fail.”
Comments
Things are not nearly as bad as this article makes out. Teen births are at the lowest rate in American history, far lower than in the 60’s. Crime is down to rates comparable to those in the 60’s. Out of wedlock births are also down over the last few years. In addition, most unwed births are to couples who are living together.
And poverty, using the misleading government definition, is down significantly from the 1960s. If you factor in social benefits payments, poverty in America essentially disappears over the period.
What is being repeated her is the same thing long discovered when they looked at education in the 1960s after the Civil Rights act. Family is a more significant factor in school success and achievement than the school. And, as an infant orphan raised in poverty by a widowed grandmother, who barely got up to 5th grade schooling, I challenge this latching on to single parenthood. Perhaps out of wedlock is a tell for other traits, that must not be spoken? Or there are other factors that are so taboo the researchers blind themselves to them.
AFAIK, widowhood has always been different, in a positive direction, re kids’ outcomes, both from never-married, single parenthood and from divorced parenthood. (Agrees with my experience growing up in a town with a number of WWII-Korean widows and observing no difference from married families) I have also read that there is a significant SES difference, such that upper-middle and upper-class parents are much less likely to be single parents, and each step lower on the SES scale brings more single parenthood. Class differences are not just economic, but are proxies for an array of characteristics, beliefs, habits and behaviors. This was a big issue in the recent housing collapse; it was assumed that, since homeowners had XYZ positive attributes, giving mortgages to people who did not meet usual requirements would give them such attributes. In fact, the attributes enabled meeting the usual requirements. I am betting that giving HS diplomas and college degrees to those not demonstrating what used to be the required knowledge and skills works much the same way.
Years ago, I went to a conference on child poverty where an expert (can’t remember who) told us that the children of widows do as well in life as children of married women. Children of divorce come next; children of never-married parents do the worst, by far. Divorced dads often remain involved with their kids. Never-married dads, even those living with the mother when the child is born, usually drift away.
Couldn’t agree with you and the conference speaker more! Why others fight these connections so much is beyond me.
Well, there is the fact that these sorts of revelations are used to justify the lousy education poor kids get. After all, if they’re poor and thus too stupid to be educated the people who are being paid to educate them have no responsibility for the failure.
Quite a few people, however, see that as a crude rationalization and thus aren’t properly impressed nor persuaded.
Yeah, I’ve read the same, that children who lose a parent, are not in the same statistical category as divorced or single parent families. They do well throughout teenage years and adult life. I think this fact was also reflected in Charles Murray’s research in his book “Coming Apart”.
There are big local differences, both in crime rate and in single parenthood. The inner cities have lots of both, along with social dysfunction. Single parents living together and raising their kids to adulthood together is a stable family, unlike kids living with mom, serial live-in boyfriends and assorted half siblings. Rural Appalachia also has more than its share of troubled communities.
While it is true that the crime rate is higher in urban than in rural areas, crime has actually gone down faster in cities than in rural areas, although both have seen dramatic decreases.
Government programs have made an important impact on the lives of poor people, but it is misleading to say that poverty has disappeared. Low wage workers are more likely to lack nutritious food, stable housing, and adequate medical care. The problem has become so extreme that that the life span of working class whites has started to go down. Inequality is literally killing people.
Trust me, there are plenty of devoutly religious married people who harvest crops, care for the elderly, or clean offices. You could not live without the work that they do. They deserve to have wages and access to medical care that will enable them to live long full lives.
There used to be a strong social stigma against illegitimacy and divorce and we had much less of both – even before reliable birth control. Families, communities and schools promoted the negative view of both, while stressing the behaviors embodied in the Protestant work ethic (even Catholic schools, but not called that) – self-control, diligence, persistence etc. and in the Golden Rule. Maybe we could follow their example.
The chaos in too many schools and communities today was unimaginable- even in the segregated schools attended by Walter Williams and Thomas Sowell. In DC, segregated Dunbar HS was an exam school that sent black grads to top colleges and the professions. Today, it is like most DC high schools – dismal – to the point that I have read that some want it returned to an exam school, preceded by magnet schools, to offer motivated kids a real education – not to mention separating the willing from the unwilling.
Well, either teachers in problematic districts are lazy, racist fools…which is the way of excusing kids showing up not ready for conventional education.
Or the teachers are great, it’s just that the kids are basically losers at the ed game.
Pick one.
Then make it a point not to believe your lying eyes.
What is it about education that drives people to extremes that they would never apply to other fields.
We know that working class whites die much earlier than wealthy people. Would you really say that the doctors and nurses who treat these people are either lazy fools or that working class people are just “losers at the health game”? Pick one.
How about a third choice? The doctors, nurses, and teachers who work with these children are hard working, caring professionals who can make a difference, but who cannot make the consequences of low wages completely disappear.
Do low wages cause the problems, or do already existing social pathologies cause the low wages? Cause and effect is important, especially when spending other people’s money.
In almost any kind of social research, cause and effect, chicken and egg, are enormous hurdles to overcome.
And even if you do think you’ve done that, there are immense variables besides the variables you want to vary that may call the results into question, or, even if they don’t, provide ammunition for those resisting the result.
Ray. That’s what I said. Pick one. One excuse, I mean, depending on what you’re trying to excuse.
What is it about harvesting crops or caring for the sick and elderly that you find so “pathological”? You do realize that your life depends on the people who do this work.
You’re choosing to focus on the working poor and using that as a cudgel against anyone who dares criticize the “living wage” orthodoxy. Yes, there are good and decent people who work hard and don’t make much. Why don’t those stuck for years in such situations apply for jobs that pay more? Is it possible that they lack the skills? What should the rest of us do about that?
And, yes, social pathology is rampant in the underclass all over the world. Low wages don’t cause that.