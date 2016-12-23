Go to high school, learn a trade

Lance Cohen uses a cutting wheel to shorten a piece of ductwork as Dulaney High classmates (left to right) Zach Iacoboni and Xavier Engleton watch. Photo: Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun
At Baltimore County’s Dulaney High, students can learn a skilled trade, reports Jonathan Pitts in the Baltimore Sun. Students can go on to become heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technicians, a high-paying and booming field that doesn’t require a college degree.
“It’s satisfying to be able to diagnose problems, develop a plan and carry the plan to completion,” says Hailey Brennan, 16, who plans to become a mechanical engineer. The junior already is a certified air-conditioning technician.
Jamie Gaskin’s students design and build an air-conditioning system each year for a classroom.
They break into three groups: one to measure and cut sheet metal for a duct system, one to make and hang the ducts overhead, a third to shape, connect and install the five-eighths-inch copper tubing that will carry the refrigerants.
Senior Zach O’Neill brings Gaskin a length of pipe he’s trying to bend to 90 degrees.
Gripping it in a clamp and twisting hard, the teacher shows him how to create the crook without leaving too much ribbing in the metal.
“Harder than it looks — thanks,” O’Neill says, and lumbers off.
At the end of the school year, Gaskin “coordinates meetings between his HVAC students and representatives from about a dozen local businesses.”
NCLB basically killed vocational ed, which had to come back as a much more competitive program. Problem is, now you have to be as smart as you need to be for college in order to qualify for one. That’s a bad idea.
I wrote up some suggestions for doing voc-ed here: https://educationrealist.wordpress.com/2016/05/31/vocational-ed-advancing-the-debate/
Vocational training had already disappeared long before NCLB. It was killed off starting in the late 80″s, early 90’s and was completely gone by the time 2000 rolled around.
We had all this back in the late 70’s and early 80’s at my junior high and high school…auto shop, horiculture, journalism/photography, welding/metal/woodshop, etc…how times have changed…
It’s a problem when many students lack the basic skills to succeed in most trades, including a solid knowledge of reading, writing, and math (add, subtract, multiply, divide, percentages, fractions).
This is impossible. If you don’t go to college, clearly you’ll be a failure in life.
(sarcasm light is now /OFF)