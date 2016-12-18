Dyslexia is common — and misunderstood

by

Five to 17 percent of the population is dyslexic, reports NPR in a series on the “common and misunderstood” disability in its Unlocking Dyslexia series.

Scientists are studying what makes dyslexic brains different.

At some schools, “dyslexia” is the learning disability that must not be named, writes Gabrielle Emanuel, who coped with her own dyslexia by memorizing words.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires schools to provide services to help dyslexic students, such as reading tutors and books on tape, Emanuel writes. That’s expensive.

Megan Lordos, a middle school teacher, says she was told not to say “dyslexia” in a conference with parents. An administrator told her: ” ‘We’re not allowed to say it because we don’t have the capabilities to support that particular learning difference,’ ” she recalls.

As the mother, Lordos learned strategies for raising a dyslexic child. She and her husband decided to “invest in the child that we have now” by paying for reading tutors rather than saving for college tuition. “College won’t be an option” for a child who hates school and rejects reading, they reasoned.

Christian Boer, a Dutch graphic designer, stresses the differences between letters in his new font, “Dyslexie.” Boer is dyslexic.