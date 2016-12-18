Dyslexia is common — and misunderstood

Five to 17 percent of the population is dyslexic, reports NPR in a series on the “common and misunderstood” disability in its Unlocking Dyslexia series.
Scientists are studying what makes dyslexic brains different.
At some schools, “dyslexia” is the learning disability that must not be named, writes Gabrielle Emanuel, who coped with her own dyslexia by memorizing words.
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires schools to provide services to help dyslexic students, such as reading tutors and books on tape, Emanuel writes. That’s expensive.
Megan Lordos, a middle school teacher, says she was told not to say “dyslexia” in a conference with parents. An administrator told her: ” ‘We’re not allowed to say it because we don’t have the capabilities to support that particular learning difference,’ ” she recalls.
As the mother, Lordos learned strategies for raising a dyslexic child. She and her husband decided to “invest in the child that we have now” by paying for reading tutors rather than saving for college tuition. “College won’t be an option” for a child who hates school and rejects reading, they reasoned.
Here are stories of frustration and success.
Christian Boer, a Dutch graphic designer, stresses the differences between letters in his new font, “Dyslexie.” Boer is dyslexic.
Comments
I will always believe Dyslexia is caused by poor reading instruction. The methods that are now used contribute to the problems of reading. My experience as a substitute teacher has made me come face to face with the methods of how reading is taught. For instance, the Whole Word method is taught instead of deciphering individual letters in the alphabet. Children are effectively being taught to memorize limited amount of words, which are called High Frequency Words. They end up guessing a word; they never sound out new words. I see this all the time.
I have come to the conclusion that students who are excellent readers have their parents to thank because they are actively involved in teaching their child to read. In other words they are being responsible parents. I cannot in good conscience accept that Dyslexia is a brain disorder, or something one is born with.
“I will always believe Dyslexia is caused by poor reading instruction.”
Possibly. My mom taught my brother, my sister, and I to read (using phonics, not whole word). This is/was all before we reached Kindergarten. My sister and I had no issues. My brother was dyslexic and required a lot of attention, both from the school reading specialist and from my mother.
Possibly the poor instruction caused my brother’s dyslexia and just didn’t cause any problems for my sister and myself. Or maybe it is not just poor instruction.
Sorry Scherie, I don’t buy your story for a minute. The common core requires the teaching of phonics. Even assuming you sub in a state that has not signed on to common core, most state standards also mandate the teaching of phonics.
If what you’re saying is true, tell me the state that you live in and I’ll look up their state standards. My guess is that you are making this up, and that you, like most people, live in a state that requires the teaching of phonics.
Ray,
I don’t know where you live but the state I reside does not teach reading phonetically. Common Core is an educational disaster since it barely teaches anything. I would appreciate you not questioning my judgment when I have seen with my own eyes for the past 3 1/2 years as a substitute children who are crying their eyes out because they cannot read a sentence. Yet they are being passed year after year. How dare you presume I’m lying. I suggest you check yourself, dude. Or better yet, try working as a substitute at your local school district and see for yourself. But don’t you dare call me a liar.
Name the state. I’ll look it up. Better yet, name the reading program the schools in your district use. Phonics is so widely used to teach reading that it is difficult to find a reading program without it. If you’re telling the truth, neither of these things should be a problem.
Common Core requires that phonics be taught K-5. Don’t believe me. Check it out. http://www.corestandards.org/ELA-Literacy/RF/2/
I am done with you. You will not get another response from me after this. I have no interest in furthering this conversation with you.
My sister and I are great readers. My brother was, eventually, after he got past his dyslexia. My mother was a teacher.
Some suggestions are that it has to do with being a southpaw, which my brother was.
I have a close relative who is both a southpaw and dyslexic. Her school was worse than useless – basically read to her or gave her answers. Teacher dad sent her to a private tutor, who enabled her, within a couple of years, to succeed in regular classes, without extra support or an IEP. The appalling part? The tutor used to be a spec ed teacher in that school system, but quit because she was not allowed to use the methods which she knew were effective. My relative has been teaching HS for four years and received her MA last summer. Both degrees are in her specialty area, no ed courses – she is at a private school that values the former and disdains the latter.
Momof4
I vaguely recall family stories of flash cards and so forth for my bro during early el ed.
He graduated from college and ended up a USAF navigator. Not too shabby for what would have been considered a hopeless case under more professional care