Chicago’s empty high schools

Although Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is “essentially bankrupt,” the district is operating dozens of half-empty schools, reports Chicago City Wire.
Forty-two of 59 high schools (71 percent) were less than half full, according to City Wire. Twelve “had enrollments that are less than 10 percent of what they once served.”
Team Englewood is in a building that once housed more than 5,100 students. Only 161 are enrolled now. On an average day 122 students show up for class.
Harper, which once had 4,400 students, now has 172.
Fenger is down from 5,300 to 223.
Hirsch enrolls 147 students; the building has space for 3,280.
In 1966, CPS enrollment was 607,550 and growing. The district had 53 high schools.
In the 2016-17 school year, it will be 60 percent lower– just 381,449– and falling. Yet CPS will operate 95 high schools this year, according to its web site.
A Chicago high school fudged its graduation rate for seven years, the district’s inspector general reports. A former administrator tells WBEZ that dropouts were listed as transfers or homeschooled to boost the graduation rate.
After a WBEZ investigation, district officials recalculated graduation rates: The numbers fell at nearly all high schools.
Memphis closed three low-performing elementary schools and sent the students to a new school, reports Chalkbeat.
Comments
It would appear that fudging graduation rates by counting dropouts as transfers, or other creative accounting methods is getting to be the standard, rather than the norm in school districts across the nation.
In the long run, the students and taxpayers wind up losing (not that anyone cares about the taxpayers getting stuck with the bill)…UGH
Definitely not a Chicago-only problem. Here in Detroit we have, among others, Spain Elementary.
Notable because Ellen DeGeneres spent a bunch of money to help the school out: It’s currently enrolling 360 students, was designed for 800 and at its peak enrolled almost 1200.
Less notable, but emblematic of the sort of thing not uncommon in Detroit Public Schools, is the fact that the principal of the school’s going off to federal prison for taking kickbacks. The DPS enjoyed the services of a baker’s dozen of those sweethearts.
Okay, so you close those schools…. Ex-teen staff lose their jobs and quit paying union dues.
So it doesn’t happen.
If it does, you have to net the transport costs to other schools. Still come out ahead except…..see first graf.
Progressivism encapsulated. A cycle of continuous failure and corruption.
Schools are a jobs program for adults. That explains why Head Start still exists, even though it has not been justified in terms of academic or behavioral improvement. That explains the edworld and politician push for universal preschool. It is all about union dues and votes – which is why I am adamantly opposed to public-sector unions. They are fundamentally, inherently, corrupt because taxpayers have no seat at the negotiating table. A former DC teachers’union head actually said that he would pay attention to what parents and students wanted when they started paying union dues.