Building a prison-to-school pipeline

In its final weeks, the Obama administration is trying to help “justice-involved” youth (kids in juvenile detention) return to traditional schools, writes Hechinger’s Rebecca Klein.
There are more than 50,000 juvenile inmates, the Department of Education reports. They are disproportionately black and male.
Many attribute that to the “school-to-prison pipeline, in which overly harsh discipline practices help push students out of school and into the juvenile justice system,” writes Klein.
Ex-cons who’ve made it to Berkeley and other universities want to help build the prison-to-college pipeline, reports Larissa MacFarquhar in a fascinating New Yorker story.
She profiles criminal go-getters who had lots of time to read in prison.
Steven Czifra, the son of alcoholics, was behind bars from the age of 16 to 30.
The one good thing about solitary in Y.A. (Youth Authority) was a big box there containing hundreds of books. He read until all that was left was a volume of Shakespeare, with four plays in it. At first, he found the language nearly impossible to understand, but he had nothing else to do, so he kept at it. He gradually realized that it was better than anything he’d read before, and he looked for more. He decided that his favorite play was “Richard II,” because of the way it forced you to confront a disagreeable man-child who ruined his life and killed people, and yet, by the end, made you feel compassion for him. When he finished with the Shakespeare, he wrote to a librarian, who sent him ancient-Greek literature in translation. He read Milton and Wordsworth and Dickens.
After his release, went to community college on a federal Pell Grant, then transferred to Berkeley, where he co-founded Underground Scholars with ex-con Danny Murillo, who also discovered reading in juvenile detention. Both earned their UC degrees in 2015 and now work to turn former inmates into successful students.
Comments
So many kids now don’t grow up reading. That’s part of the problem, and what obviously helped this person tremendously.
I certainly understand the waste associated with disposal of all bad apples. If a few can be salvaged, it would be just good sense to figure out how.
I assume that enough studies will produce some data showing some percentage of bad apples do get better if surrounded by good apples. Anything is possible.
Is there a comparable amount of time and money spent studying the effect upon the good apples of adding one bad apple back into each barrel?
To back away from the metaphor — the news seems to focus on college age students. Is there comparable work on “juvenile-justice” corrective instruction with 8-12th graders?
I wish these guys luck.
The planted axiom is that going to school, and doing it successfully, has ramifications for the rest of us.
How do we know this is true? Professionals in the ed biz said so.
Among other things, going to school, however the prison does it, passes the time and occupies the mind. It may or may not indicate a propensity to reoffend. Since it means the person has some kind of organized personality, we can presume that any reoffending caused by unorganized personality is less likely.
Presuming further that the apple goes from bad to good due to education misses the point that the individual was a good apple given to crime.
IMO, education should be available to all prisoners at the very least to give them something to do and think about. Presumptions about further behavior require further study and data.