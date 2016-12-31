Adios, 2016

by

From Dave Barry’s 2016 Year in Review: “The New York Times and Washington Post, seeking to improve their understanding of pro-Trump America, partner with TV network news divisions to create ‘Operation Outreach,’ in which teams of reporters will travel to non-coastal regions carrying rucksacks full of chewing tobacco and moon pies, which they will trade with the natives in return for colorful quotes about their political views, religious beliefs, sex practices involving livestock, etc.”